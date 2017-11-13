'Flip or Flop' Season 7 Updates: Tarek El Moussa Teases Brand New Episodes

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa previewed the upcoming season of the hit HGTV series. The now cancer-free reality star also shared his campaign for cancer awareness.

HGTV website/Flip or Flop 'Flip or Flop' returns with brand new episodes this Dec.

Speaking to the International Business Times, Tarek talked about what he and his ex-wife Christina did in preparation for the latest season. He said that they have incorporated a new work element that should be prominently featured in the episodes to come.

"One thing we're doing this season is we're bringing in a lot of high design, so we're working with different lighting, different cabinets, we're putting in wallpaper, we're doing different landscaping," he told IBTimes. "So it's starting to focus on design, as well as actually flipping the property, so it's actually really exciting and fun."

Tarek, who was diagnosed back in 2013 with cancer, is now free of cancer and is doing better than ever. The reality star got himself checked when a viewer noticed a lump on his neck and warned him about it being potentially cancerous. After his own battle, he was inspired to spread awareness of cancer risk in young men. Since then, he became a cancer advocate.

Together with Movember Foundation, which raises awareness on health issues particularly in men, which include testicular cancer and prostate cancer, Tarek hopes to encourage others to undergo regular health checkups. The campaign also delves into men's suicide.

In the same interview with IBTimes, he said that testicular cancer has increased about 50 percent in recent years. It is only imperative to raise awareness on such an issue. He stressed that testicular cancer is common in men ages 15 to 34 and that men who belong to this age group are probably unaware that they fit into such a category.

Brand new episodes of "Flip or Flop" should air on HGTV this December.