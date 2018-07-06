'Flip or Flop' Star Christina El Moussa Wants to Open Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers

HGTV Featured in the image is HGTV star Christina El Moussa

Aside from her new HGTV show, "Flip or Flop" host Christina El Moussa revealed that she is planning to open drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers next year.

The real estate reality show host told People that she will be working with her longtime friend Cassie Zebisch and her pastor Tim Storey to build the rehab treatment facilities after being inspired by the supervision that she received when she was still dealing with her painful separation with ex-husband and co-host Tarek El Moussa.

"Two years ago, I was focused on trying not to sink. But after I started exercising, eating right, surrounding myself with the correct people, I felt this switch," El Moussa said.

Because of the "switch" in her perspective, El Moussa thought of putting up rehab centers to help others.

She also explained that as much as she loves to fix houses just like what she does in her HGTV shows, she also claimed that she also enjoys doing charity work. She found out that she loves to help others and change their lives after meeting with her pastor.

"I love to fix up a house, but I also love to help people. I feel like that's my calling," the mother of two stated in the interview with the magazine. "Everyone's been there. Everyone's had a setback, but it's how you move forward and what you do with your future, that's what matters," she also said.

El Moussa shares two children with her estranged husband: 7-year-old Taylor and 2-year-old Bradyn.

At the moment, El Moussa is seeing British TV host Ant Anstead. She is also devoting her time in her new solo show titled "Christina on the Coast," which will also share more about her personal life and other interests aside from designing more homes.

HGTV has yet to reveal the exact premiere date of her upcoming design reality show that is expected to be released in 2019.