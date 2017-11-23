'Flip or Flop' Stars Announce Death of Frank 'The Tank' Miller

YouTube/HGTV Christina and Tarek El Moussa will be missing their friend and contractor, Frank "The Tank" Miller.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa again find themselves in a dark situation.

After months of battling cancer, "Flip or Flop" contractor Frank "The Tank" Miller succumbed to his disease last Friday. The sad news was announced by the El Moussas who both took to their Instagram accounts to pay tribute to their fallen friend, Fox News reported.

Miller, who was diagnosed with Laryngeal cancer, was close to the former couple, as he had been with them even in the earlier seasons of their HGTV show. Tarek posted on Instagram a photo of him and Miller, captioned by a touching message. "Good bye My dear friend Frank. I have always looked up to you and have respected you as a brother. You have touched not only myself and my family but thousands and thousands around the world," wrote Tarek.

Moreover, he also said that Miller had "impacted so many lives" with the way he fought his illness. "I will NEVER forget you and I hope to one day be as strong as you. Now...don't slack!!!! I assume you are already working on remodeling heaven!!!!:):). Miss you buddy!!!" Tarek added.

Christina, for her part, also posted a photo her and Miller. She said that she had the utmost respect for her friend from the day they first met and noted that Miller always made her laugh. "You fought your hardest!! You are so admired and respected by all who know you. God has a special place for you in Heaven. Love you and miss you. #RIP," wrote the 34-year-old blonde.

Back in September, Miller revealed in an appearance on "The Doctors" that it was Tarek who first convinced him to go see a doctor after the latter heard his cough, which did not sound good. Miller was later on diagnosed with cancer, and by early November, his disease had spread despite undergoing immunotherapy.

Miller's face and body ballooned 10 times as it should normally be because of his medications, as his cancer slowly crept to his brain. Furthermore, he also had a bout with a lung infection caused by a severe case of pneumonia.