'Flip or Flop' Stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa Are Officially Divorced

Facebook/HGTV HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' stars former husband-and-wife duo Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

"Flip or Flop" stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have officially finalized their divorce.

It should be remembered that the former couple had first announced their separation back in December 2016 after spending seven years together. Their split had reportedly followed a massive fight between the two in their home earlier that year which ended up with a police call as well as the seizing of guns.

In January 2017, Tarek, 36, officially filed for divorce from Christina, 34. However, the latter only filed her response later in August. Both parties had cited irreconcilable differences and had requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children, 7-year-old Taylor and 2-year-old Braden. Now, their divorce had been officially finalized.

It is said that Tarek and Christina's issues went further beyond one argument and that they had been experiencing serious strains on their marriage. The two had blamed their communication difficulties as well as the stress brought about by Christina's struggle with fertility and Tarek's battle with testicular and thyroid cancers.

"We are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be," the former couple said in a statement. "We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together," their statement added.

However, despite the breakdown of their marriage, Tarek and Christina continued their professional relationship in regards to their HGTV show "Flip and Flop" as well as their real estate seminars. Thankfully, despite giving each other the occasional shade on social media, both seem to be working together for their children's sake and had even expressed their support for each other.

After their split, Tarek was briefly linked to one of his children's former nannies. Christina, on the other hand, was briefly linked to contractor Gary Anderson, Nate Thompson of the Anaheim Ducks and presently, British TV personality Ant Anstead.

So far, both Tarek and Christina have yet to make a comment regarding the official dissolution of their marriage.