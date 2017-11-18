'Flip or Flop' Stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa Reflect on Their Failed Marriage One Year After Their Split

YouTube/ HGTV "Flip or Flop" stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa have been separated for a year now.

About a few months ago, fans of the home flipping series "Flip or Flop" were devastated when it was announced that HGTV powerhouse couple Tarek and Christinal El Moussa had separated. It was then revealed that the two had separated much earlier, and now, it has been a year after Tarek and Christina decided to split and the two recently took to Instagram to reflect upon the demise of their marriage.

Posting an excerpt from Pastor Dave Crosby's book "Your Pain is Changing You: Discover the Power of a Godly Response," Christina shares: "Pain will change you more profoundly than success or good fortune. Suffering shapes your perception of life, your values and priorities, and your goals and dreams. Your pain is changing you." On the caption, she also wrote "couldn't agree more."

Coincidentally, Tarek shared an excerpt from a speech made by famed author J.K. Rowling saying "Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life," and in the captions he describes how the quote stood out for him explaining how when one is at rock bottom, all he feels is pain, misery and despair. According to him, people should always take advantage of the opportunity to bounce back from failure because as he puts it, "rock bottom is an opportunity to start over and do it right."

However, even though the former couple had decided to end their marriage, they still continue to be good friends which is definitely a good thing since they share two children together. Not only that, Tarek and Christina still continue to work together on their hit HGTV show.

Tarek says that their focus is towards their kids and from time to time, they would still call each other to ask how they're doing.