Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Welcome First Daughter Before Christmas

Reuters/Steve Marcus Musicians Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line pose backstage with their award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 3, 2016.

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard is now officially a dad.

On Saturday, both Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley received their Christmas gift a bit early after latter gave birth to their newborn daughter. And clearly the best Christmas gift of all, the couple couldn't wait to share the big news with their fans. The Florida Georgia Line singer is now a new father to Olivia Rose Hubbard who was born on Dec. 23 in Nashville and weighed seven pounds and 13 ounces, while measuring at almost 20 inches long.

"I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts. We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn't even been 24 hours yet. Our life has been forever been changed for the better," Hubbard posted on Instagram along with a family picture featuring their daughter Olivia Rose. The 30-year-old singer also promised to share more photos soon while joking about holding back a little, not wanting to be one of those parents who share 50 photos a day.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Hayley also shared her own message, explaining how God couldn't have given them a better Christmas gift and how fun it is to watch her husband as a new father.

Tyler and Hayley tied the knot back in 2015, and less than a year later, the couple already graced the world with a sweet pregnancy announcement. However, their then-unborn baby had a bit of fun confusing her parents when they first announced that their baby was a boy back in June. However, a month later, the couple would clarify everyone that their baby would, in fact, be a girl, and they have been excitedly waiting ever since.