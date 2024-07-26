Home News Fla. pastor, father of 9, accused of raping 15-year-old niece

A Florida pastor and father of nine children has been arrested after being accused of raping his 15-year-old niece.

Pastor Christopher Whitehead of Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church in Gainesville was arrested on Sunday, with the sexual assault having allegedly occurred back in April.

The niece and other family members were visiting Whitehead in April in honor of the second anniversary of his being appointed pastor of Mount Olive Primitive Baptist, the Independent Florida Alligator reported.

According to authorities, the niece wanted to borrow some money and went to the master bedroom where Whitehead was lying on the bed. After saying he would not give her money, the pastor allegedly asked the niece to lay in bed with him.

She agreed to do so, but shortly after getting into the bed, Whitehead allegedly raped her, with the assault ending when another child opened the door to the bedroom and the niece left the room.

Whitehead, who was charged with sexually assault a minor, has denied any wrongdoing, reported the Alligator, with his wife saying that she never knew him to ask a child to sleep with him.

Dominique Howard-Bernard, a church member who serves on Mount Olive’s Youth Usher Board, told the Alligator that she was saddened by the news of the arrest.

“This is very heart[breaking] as a member of the church and has me feeling crazy because he [was] supposed to be the sheep of the church and lead people to the Lord,” she told the outlet. “He just needs to be in Hell at this point.”

The father of six sons and three daughters, Whitehead was installed as the pastor of Mount Olive in March 2022. In April, the congregation held a celebration in honor of his two years at the church.

“We’re living in strange and wicked times,” Whitehead preached during the anniversary worship service, according to The Gainesville Sun.

“God says He’s going to do great things for us no matter how hard life gets. Everything may not go right, but He promises that if you stay on His side, things will get better.”

Pastor Keith Smith of Emanuel Baptist Church in Gainesville was among the guest speakers at the April service. He told Whitehead that “God gave you the ability to lead Mount Olive and preach His word.”

“Never take for granted that God placed you here. As long as God is satisfied with what you’re doing, He will keep you from falling,” Smith added, as reported by the Sun.