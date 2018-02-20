Florida School Shooter News: Nikolas Cruz Remains Silent During Court Appearance

REUTERS/Susan Stocker Nikolas Cruz (C) appears via video monitor with Melisa McNeill (R), his public defender, at a bond court hearing after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., February 15, 2018.

The adolescent male responsible for the Florida school shooting, Nikolas Cruz, was presented in front of a judge at Broward County circuit court, and kept his lips tightly shut as he was interrogated regarding the violent killing spree that occurred on Feb. 14.

As reported by NBC News, the court appearance of Cruz was televised last Monday, Feb. 19, showing the assailant in a red prison attire. Cruz was cuffed, and looked toward the floor for most of the time, seemingly trying his best to stray away from the camera's presence during the court order appearance. Cruz remained beside his lawyers.

The judge present at the Broward County court at that time was Elizabeth Scherer. The courtroom had a tight level of security to ensure that no sudden outburst of chaos would occur in the courtroom. It is said that the courtroom was filled with an estimated 30 members of the press, as well as sheriffs and deputies of the Broward County.

Initially, Melissa McNeil, the lead defense lawyer of Cruz, advised against the accused from making a public appearance last Monday since it could potentially be an opportunity for the media to sensationalize the story. The hearing turned out to be a very brief one, despite the fact that this was the first time that it was televised.

Ultimately, Judge Scherer ordered the defense to present all pertinent documents to the case, regardless of their relevance. As reported by CNN, Cruz is a member of a private Instagram group titled "Murica Great," which embraces racism, and has six members including Cruz. The members discuss their hatred against African-Americans, Jewish people, and immigrants.

On Valentine's Day, Cruz opened fire with his AR-15 assault rifle on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, causing the fatality of 17 students and faculty. As of now, Cruz is held prisoner at Broward County Main Jail without bail.