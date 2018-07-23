Floyd Mayweather Goes Off on 50 Cent, Reignites Ugly Feud

Floyd Mayweather and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson are at it again, as the sometime-friends have raised an online feud that is currently turning uglier with every post. The first shots were fired on Saturday morning, July 21, and it has quickly devolved into personal barbs on each other's private lives.

One particular post from Mayweather was a rather nasty salvo on 50 Cent's relationship with Shaniqua Tompkins and their son Marquise. The rant came, courtesy of the boxer's Instagram account, to go with a photo of 50 cent calling him a snitch.

Wikimedia Commons/Doug Kline 50 Cent and boxer Floyd Mayweather sign for fans,

"You're mad because your oldest son Marquees mother doesn't want to be with you! Your Son, your own flesh and blood don't want nothing to do with you!" Mayweather spat out, before going on about the rapper's career and how 50 cent hasn't really aired a hit song in a while.

"You are jealous of any rapper, athlete or entertainer that's hot or got something going on for themselves. You are a certified snitch and we got paperwork to prove it," Mayweather went on, before launching into allegations regarding the hip-hop artist's finances and even insinuations about his venereal diseases.

The rapper fired back with what is supposed to be a photo of Mayweather's post riddled with spelling errors in another dig at Mayweather's literacy. He went on to mention the domestic violence cases that Mayweather was wrapped up in, after poking fun at the somewhat lengthy attack that the boxer took the time to post on social media.

"I must have hurt your feelings champ,_you had someone write a book I'm gonna take my time with this so I get it all out we are gonna start with your 11 Domestic violence cases," the rapper quipped.

It won't be the first time that the former friends took a public feud online, and it's likely not the last, either.