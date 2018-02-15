Floyd Mayweather Jr. Open for a Comeback Even in the Octagon

Reuters/ Lucy Nicholson Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor face-off

Boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are excited over the news that undefeated boxing champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. is prepared for a comeback, even in the octagon. Fans and experts are now speculating on who Money may face if he ever stepped into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

For the past few days, Money has been using social media to take shots against UFC star Conor "Notorious" McGregor. Money and Notorious already went toe-to-toe in a boxing match back in 2017, with the former as the winner. Now, Mayweather is throwing hints that he might make a comeback and this time in the octagon. One of his latest tirades is an edited photo on Instagram of him throwing an elbow against a bloodied McGregor.

McGregor fired back on Twitter with a picture of him connecting an elbow against Nate Diaz with the caption, "A real elbow in a real fight." Diaz then joined in by posting a photo of him on top of McGregor throwing punches.

Mayweather nor anyone from Mayweather Promotions has not provided any official statement that Money is really coming back. However, that did not stop people from speculating Money's potential opponents and possible outcomes.

McGregor, of course, comes out on top of the list. MMA commentator Joe Rogan in his MMA shot podcast said Money does not have a chance against Notorious in the octagon. "If this fight takes place, Floyd doesn't have a chance," Rogan said. Rogan did acknowledge the greatness of Mayweather in the boxing ring, but also pointed out factors that will burden the latter in MMA. "Can Floyd fight the same way he does with gloves, with MMA globes? I say this because Floyd's broken his hands multiple times," Rogan added. During the podcast, Rogan also threw the name of UFC fighter and former wrestler CM Punk. "Dude, that's the fight. Floyd's got a real chance," he said.

Punk, however, has not addressed Rogan's comment or if he is willing to fight Mayweather in the octagon.