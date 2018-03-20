Floyd Mayweather to Apply For MMA License, Wants to Spend 6 to 8 Months Training

Floyd Mayweather, undefeated boxing champion across five weights, is looking to expand his repertoire for what could be an upcoming rematch with UFC star Conor McGregor. Mayweather is currently planning to apply for an Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) license and maybe spend the better half of a year preparing to fight in the octagon, as well.

The formerly retired boxer posted a video earlier, one that more than suggests that he's willing to take up Conor McGregor on his offer of a rematch, this time under MMA rules.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off, shortly before a match that Mayweather won with a 10th round TKO.

MMA and boxing fans who watched the highlight match late last year would remember that McGregor, fresh from his TKO loss in the tenth round, issued a rematch challenge to the still undefeated boxer, as Sky Sports noted at the time.

With Mayweather willing to step up to McGregor in his own ruleset, the undefeated boxer looks to be taking the idea of being a professional MMA fighter rather seriously, starting with being officially recognized by securing an MMA license, as TMZ Sports noted.

"Money" Mayweather told the media that he's in the middle of planning to submit all the papers needed to get licensed as an MMA pro fighter. Nevada also looks to be a safe bet to be his MMA license state, too.

"Everything takes time. Eventually, we're gonna apply for the license, and hopefully we can fight," Mayweather explained, adding that when it comes to learning the ropes for an MMA match, he's willing to spend half a year or more as needed.

"Even if it takes 6 to 8 months -- whatever it takes. We want to make sure that everything is done correctly," he added. UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is reported to be the one training Mayweather for his MMA match, especially with the grappling aspects.