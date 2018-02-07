Flu Season 2018: How to Identify Flu from Colds

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard A nurse vaccinates a patient as part of the start of the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in Nice, southeastern France, October 21, 2015.

In less than two months since 2018 began, there have been numerous cases of people getting the flu — which is normally expected to occur this time of year. Although this would normally not cause civilians any alarm, it so happens that this flu season has been touted as one of the worst ones as of late.

Because of the severity of this flu season, doctors have been sharing their knowledge and expertise on how to prevent colds and the flu. On top of that, it is also very important to differentiate the two, which will highly depend on the symptoms that are present any person feels like they are coming down with something.

It is important to mention that there are multiple symptoms that can serve as indications for both the common cold and the flu. The main difference is that the flu brings muscle aches and body pain along with an accompanying headache. Runny noses and headaches may or may not be present for both, which means that body pains will spell the difference between the two ailments.

Recently in Delaware alone, there have been over 1,900 confirmed cases of people who have had the misfortune of catching the flu. This number does not include the many others who have opted not to go to the hospital to tough it out, or those who have decided to self-medicate at the comfort of their own homes.

Due to the severity of the flu cases this season, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released an update to inform others on the necessary precautions they may want to take once they have contracted the flu. It is suggested that it is best to take anti-flu shots as a precaution to avoid getting sick entirely, but it is highly recommended that people take shots as opposed to nasal spray flu vaccine.

The flu can be battled quite easily with some bed rest and medicine, but those who are over the age of 65, pregnant, or have chronic health problems may want to check in with their doctors, as they may need a different type of treatment such as antiviral medication.