Shokugeki no Soma Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese series, "Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara (Food Wars! The Third Plate)," premiering on Tuesday, Oct. 3 on Tokyo MX.

Ryo Kurokiba has managed to defeat Central's Rentaro Kusunoki in the most recent cook-off on the Japanese anime series, "Food Wars! The Third Plate." What will the Academy's next step be now that the rebelling students are proving to be far more skillful and determined to defeat them at their own game as they might think?

The previous episode saw the shokugeki between Ryo and Rentaro, who each came up with their own salmon dish. But while Rentaro seemed confident of his ways with salmon and low-temperature cooking, the judges ultimately voted for Ryo's offering of a coulibiac with his own special spice mix added in.

As it turned out, Ryo has worked harder to improve his culinary skills following the Autumn Elections and has learned to use and experiment with spices while doing his stint at a curry restaurant during the Stagiaire.

This and Soma Yukihira's previous triumph over Etsuya Eizan may have just proved that Central and the Elite Ten may not be so invincible after all. But could the repercussions be of such surprising victories?

The title for the upcoming episode, "Der Weiße Ritter der Tafel," is a German term that translates to "The White Knight of the Table," which in turn is a clear reference to Eishi Tsukasa, the current first seat of Totsuki Culinary Academy's Elite Ten Council.

But what could an episode about the infamous White Knight entail? Will it merely be a glimpse into how his life has changed with the sudden shift in power of the school administration? Or could he be putting together a plan to take Soma and his crew down once and for all?

"Food Wars! The Third Plate" airs on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS11, and Fridays at midnight JST on Animax. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.