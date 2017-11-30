'Food Wars! The Third Plate' Episode 10 Spoilers: Can Ryo Kurokiba Save the Cutting Edge Cuisine RS?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara (Food Wars! The Third Plate)," the third season of the anime adaptation of Shun Saeki's popular manga series of the same name.

All may have seemed lost following the shift of leadership at the Totsuki Culinary Academy, but a revolution is brewing and is about to take yet another exciting turn on the next episode of the Japanese anime series,

Soma Yukihira's victory against the Elite Ten's Alchemist, Etsuya Eizan, did not only save the Polar Star dormitory from getting shut down, but it also made it possible for the other Research Societies and Seminars at Totsuki to reverse their forced disbandment through a shokugeki battle. Satoshi Isshiki even ensured that proper rules have been established to prevent cheating in the upcoming shokugeki before he was relieved of his seat in the Elite Ten Council.

Along with him, Terunori Kuga and Tousuke Megishima also lost their seats in the Council for having voted against the shift in leadership from Senzaemon Nakiri to his previously exiled son, Azami Nakiri.

But what the Elite Ten has lost can prove to be strong allies for Soma's team as they continue to fight for their right to cook what they want, the way they want.

However, Central and the Council have been winning cooking challenges left and right, leading to the disbandment of many organizations at the Academy. But there may still be hope for a positive outcome yet as Ryo Kurokiba, who has taken on a challenge for Alice Nakiri's behalf, faces Central's Rentaro Kusunoki in a shokugeki that uses salmon as the main ingredient.

Can Ryo's ability match up to Rentaro's culinary skills? Will the Cutting Edge Cuisine RS be the first school organization that escapes getting forcibly shut down? And how far will Azami go in order to implement his reforms in the midst of a revolution?

"Food Wars! The Third Plate" airs on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS11, and Fridays at midnight JST on Animax. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.