'Food Wars! The Third Plate' Episode 12 Spoilers: Can Souma Win Against Totsuki's Top Chef?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara (Food Wars! The Third Plate)," the third season of the anime adaptation of Shun Saeki's popular manga series of the same name.

With Azami's ultimate goal now clearly defined, series protagonist Souma has just become more determined than ever to fight for his cause on the next Japanese gourmet anime series, "Food Wars! The Third Plate."

The previous episode showed Souma volunteering as a sous chef for the Elite 10 Council's First Seat, Tsukasa, in one of his classes. His advanced skills impressed Tsukasa, who is also known as the White Knight of the Table for his exceptional skills. It was for this reason that Tsukasa offered Souma to join Central and be his assistant, which Souma downright refused.

But Tsukasa seemed determined to get Souma to join his side and has thus challenged the younger guy to an informal shokugeki, for which he has even wagered his seat in the Elite 10. This means that if Souma manages to beat him, he will gladly hand over the First Seat to Souma. However, if Souma loses, he will have no choice but to take Tsukasa's offer and join Central.

Furthermore, Tsukasa has also revealed Azami's ultimate goal of eliminating all casual dining establishments in the country and replacing them with fine-dining gourmet restaurants that pass his discerning taste. And realizing that this would mean the end of their very own family business, the Yukihira Diner, Souma resolved to do everything he could to win the battle.

But will his determination and skill be a match to the current First Seat of the Elite 10 Council? Has Souma just bitten off more than he could chew, or could he really pull off a surprising victory against the top chef in the Totsuki Culinary Academy?

"Food Wars! The Third Plate" airs on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS11, and Fridays at midnight JST on Animax. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.