'Food Wars! The Third Plate' Episode 7 Spoilers: Will Erina Eventually Find the Strength to Stand Against Azami?

Azami Nakiri's return to the Totsuki Culinary Academy may have just turned his daughter's world upside down, but with the support of her friends and people from the most unexpected places, Erina Nakiri may also just be the very person that ultimately sends her father packing on the Japanese anime series, "Food Wars! The Third Plate."

After arriving at the Yamanote Area on the last day of the Moon Festival, with a Totsuki Elite Ten Council Urgent Summons to boot, the previously exiled Azami has now become the new director of the Totsuki Culinary Academy. And as his first order of business, he dismissed his daughter Erina's most trusted friend and secretary, Hisako Arato.

This, in turn, prompted a plan to break Erina out from the Nakiri Estate, and subsequently take her to the Polar Star Dormitory, wherein she has unexpectedly found acceptance despite her harshly critical stand on food. After learning about Erina's past from Hisako, the residents have openly accepted her, on top of taking this as an opportunity to get the God's Tongue to taste and judge their dishes.

And it was at this point that they surprised Erina the most, for instead of feeling dejected and angry over her harsh criticisms, her words have given the residents the drive to persevere.

Could this acceptance be the key towards Erina's self-discovery and eventual confidence in her strength and in what she can do as a person separate from the Nakiri name?

In line with this, Erina's grandfather has also asked series protagonist, Soma Yukihira, to help his granddaughter. And although Soma has yet to do something in response to this, his vow of making Erina say that his dishes are delicious, is enough of a drive for him to help out.

On the other hand, it seems that the new academy director's drastic reforms are about to begin in the next episode aptly titled "It Begins." How will these changes affect Soma's fate and his chances of ever doing anything to help protect Erina's well-being?

"Food Wars! The Third Plate" airs on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS11, and Fridays at midnight JST on Animax. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.