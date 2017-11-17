'Food Wars! The Third Plate' Episode 8 Spoilers: Soma to Take The Alchemist On as Polar Star Residents Get Evicted?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara (Food Wars! The Third Plate)," the third season of the anime adaptation of Shun Saeki's popular manga series of the same name.

Change is coming, and it's coming down hard as the Japanese anime series "Food Wars! The Third Plate" continues.

Nakiri Azami has officially taken over the academy director's seat at Totsuki and is all set to implement policy changes that would drastically reinvent the entire school in much the same way as he did with his daughter Erina all those years ago.

In essence, the students will now have to follow a set of rules when it comes to cooking. The hacks that some of the more creative students have come up with for ease of preparation are no longer allowed. The students are instead required to follow the steps indicated in the recipes to the tee.

Moreover, organizations catering to specific culinary fields have been given notices to disband, and there is no way that the orders can be rescinded. The Polar Star Dormitory, the only dormitory in school, has also been ordered to shut down, which will, in turn, leave more than a handful of students homeless in a few days' time.

All of these things have slowly worked to stir a sense of rebellion in series protagonist Yuikhira Soma, which resulted in him challenging Etsuya Eizan, who currently holds the seventh seat in the Elite Ten Council, to a Shokugeki.

The next episode of the series is aptly titled "The Alchemist," which is a reference to Eizan's alias. And aside from featuring the cook-off between Soma and Eizan, an eviction is also about to happen at the Polar Star Dormitory,

Can Soma still prevent the new school administration from shutting down the place in which he has vowed to improve his culinary skills? And will Rindo Kobayashi's amusement with Soma's fighting spirit ever lead to a more favorable fate for the Polar Star?

"Food Wars! The Third Plate" airs on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS11, and Fridays at midnight JST on Animax. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.