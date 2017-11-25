'Food Wars! The Third Plate' Episode 9 Spoilers: Which Elite Ten Member Will Take On Soma's Challenge Next?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara (Food Wars! The Third Plate)," the third season of the anime adaptation of Shun Saeki's popular manga series of the same name.

Has Soma Yukihira just thrown himself into the lion's den on the popular Japanese anime series, "Food Wars! The Third Plate"?

At the beginning of the ongoing third season, the highly competitive Soma found himself in a battle against one of the Elite Ten's finest. And although he did not win that competition, he still managed to prove his exemplary culinary and business skills.

This time around, Soma took on Etsuya Eizan, the Elite Ten member known as The Alchemist, in a bid to save the Polar Star dormitory from being shut down.

Soma won the shokugeki in the end, which effectively kept the dormitory open. But he also knew that the battle has only just begun, and has thus challenged anyone who will threaten his friends and the Polar Star dormitory again. He also made it clear that he will not back down, even if this challenge pits him against the very best of the Elite Ten.

How will Central, as well as the members of the Elite Ten who side with the new director take this challenge? Has Soma just put himself in more trouble than he could possibly handle, or will the upcoming challenges only serve to heighten his culinary sense and skills?

Moreover, Erina Nakiri's transformation continues in a slow, but progressive way as she witnesses Soma and the Polar Star dormitory's support. Will she finally be able to come into her own and be brave enough to face her father? Or will the older Nakiri's upcoming antics force her out of hiding, if only to save the rest of the school from further harm?

"Food Wars! The Third Plate" airs on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS11, and Fridays at midnight JST on Animax. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.