Shokugeki no Soma Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming “Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sora (Food Wars! The Third Plate) original video animation titled, “Erina’s New Life.” It will be bundled with pre-orders of the 29th collected volume of the original manga written by Yuuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki.

The first promotional video has been released for the upcoming "Shokugeki no Soma - San no Sara (Food Wars! The Third Plate)" original video animation (OVA) that is due out in May.

The 35-second video, which is currently streaming on Warner Bros Anime's official YouTube channel, previews Erina Nakiri's daily struggles as she tries to adjust to her new life at the Polar Star Dormitory.

YouTube/warnerbrosanime

It can be remembered that the former Elite Ten Council's 10th seat ran away and took refuge at the dormitory following the arrival of her father, Azami Nakiri, and the resulting shake-up that happened in the Totsuki Culinary Academy's administration.

Now, Erina can be seen in more casual clothing, trying to operate the dormitory's washing machine, and interacting with more people than she would've bothered with in her previous lifestyle. She will also need to learn to use the public bath from now on.

The OVA, which is aptly titled "Erina's New Life," will be bundled with the upcoming 29th collected volume of the original manga series written by Yuuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The volume will be released on May 2 in Japan. However, the bundled version with the OVA will only be available to people who have pre-ordered the volume by March 5.

On the other hand, the second cour of the third season is also on its way. The first promotional video teases the upcoming major events in the so-called "Promotion Exams" arc, which include Soma Yukihira's shokugeki against Akira Hayama and the rest of Central's new Elite Ten Council. Can the surviving rebels of Totsuki manage to win the upcoming challenges and keep their place at the Academy?

"Food Wars! The Third Plate" second cour premieres on Sunday, April 8, late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be exclusively streamed in select regions outside of Asia via Crunchyroll.