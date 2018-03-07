'For Honor' Latest News: Dedicated Servers for Xbox One and PS4 Launched

"For Honor" players on home consoles, specifically on the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, are in for a treat. The game now has dedicated servers for each of the versions, which should greatly improve, if not entirely eliminate, any online matchmaking and connectivity issues.

With the dedicated servers for the PC version of "For Honor" coming out about two weeks ago, the new facilities have "entirely eliminated" resync and hosting issues during live matches, as Ubisoft reported, according to Eurogamer.

Ubisoft "For Honor - Age of Wolves" will focus on gameplay and stability with major hero updates, global fight changes, new training features and the long awaited arrival of dedicated servers.

The same experience, with its added online connection stability, smoother gameplay and better performance, is also expected to come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One "For Honor" players after this change. The dedicated servers rolled out for the home consoles on Tuesday, March 6, and were available shortly after a brief maintenance break scheduled on that date.

Aside from a more stable online connection, Ubisoft is also putting in what they learned with the launch of dedicated servers for the PC, in their roll-out for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

"Major fixes have already been implemented on the PC side following the launch to improve the experience on servers. Console players will benefit from these improvements from day one," Ubisoft announced earlier, as quoted by WCCF Tech.

Having dedicated servers for the platforms was one of the highlight features of the "Age of the Wolves" update, which came live on Feb. 15. Aside from network improvements, the new season also brought "Major gameplay updates" for the Kensei, Conqueror, Highlander, Berserker, and Nobushi for re-balancing purposes.

The video below shows the changes coming to "For Honor" with the coming of Season 5, along with new "Age of the Wolves" content. Dedicated servers, which has been promised to come with the new season, are already online for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.