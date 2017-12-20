'For Honor' News: Latest Patch Applies Several Fighter-Related Fixes and Map Tweaks

Quite a few user interface adjustments also included in the latest patch

Twitter courtesy of For Honor A new patch is available to download for Ubisoft's 'For Honor'

A patch was released earlier this week for Ubisoft's "For Honor" and it contains several fixes for a number of elements of the game.

Many of those fixes are ones that impact the different fighter classes.

The Shaman class is on the receiving end of several fixes courtesy of the patch, including ones that significantly change the Predator's Hunger, Predator's Mercy and Wild Cat's Rage abilities. Audio issues that could pop up for players fighting with a Shaman have also been addressed.

The latest patch also applies several adjustments to the Warlord's Crashing Charge ability.

Players will find that in campaign, the Crashing Charge now hits the targets accurately. Collision detection for it has also been improved. The stamina cost for the Crashing Charge has also been moved up to 20, and when it fails to hit, it will cost 40 stamina points.

Bugs that could also emerge when soldiers are eliminated using chain attacks and when climbing ladders are also addressed by this newest "For Honor" patch.

Market Town, The Gauntlet, The Sentinel and The Shipyard are all being improved as well by the patch.

Quite a few user interface adjustments have also been introduced, such as the ones that improve the gamepad tooltips and the execution button prompts.

"For Honor" players should also find that bots will no longer get stuck in ziplines.

Over on Reddit, developers shared that some of the other items that come with the patch include general matchmaking and ranked dominion updates.

Once players have downloaded the newest patch, they can look forward to the start of the in-game event known as the "Frost Wind Festival." This event will run from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, and it will feature the new Ice Brawlers mode, a new battleground set atop a frozen lake as well as some winter-themed items.

More news about "For Honor" should be made available soon.