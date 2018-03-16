'For Honor' News: Ubisoft Releases Cheaper Starter Edition on PC

Ubisoft The Warden, Raider, and Kensai are the three default heroes that everyone unlocks with the Starter Edition.

Ubisoft has announced a new, cheaper, Starter Edition for its medieval arena fighter "For Honor."

Similar to "Rainbow Six Siege," the Starter Edition is a cheaper alternative to getting into "For Honor" other than purchasing the game at full price. However, just like its tactical shooter cousin, the Starter Edition comes with its own downsides as well.

According to the official website, the Starter Edition will feature all the game modes available in the full game, even the single-player campaign. Just like the Standard Edition, players will immediately have access to the three Vanguard heroes for each faction: Warden, Raider, and Kensei.

But that is where the similarities end.

Unlike the Standard Edition, those that choose the cheaper option will have to spend significantly more Steel (the in-game currency) in order to fully unlock new heroes.

While Starter Edition buyers will be able to play as three additional heroes from the faction of their choice, they will be unable to customize their equipment until they pay an additional 8,000 Steel each, a much steeper price than the Standard 500 Steel. On top of that, unlocking the remaining six launch heroes from the other factions will cost 8,000 Steel each as well.

According to the game's community developer, they estimate that it should take about eight to fifteen hours of gameplay to earn enough Steel to purchase a new character, similar to the grind present in the Starter Edition for "Rainbow Six Siege."

Take note that post-launch heroes will cost the same amount of Steel regardless of which edition was purchased.

"For Honor" recently made headlines with the recent addition of fully dedicated servers for all platforms. According to a Ubisoft representative, this change is one of the biggest drives for the release of the Starter Edition. With newfound stability and connectivity for players, they believe that the time is right to open the gates for newcomers to give the game a shot, especially at a much lower price.

"For Honor" is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.