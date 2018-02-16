'For Honor' Player Base Grows to 7.5 Million

Ubisoft Gameplay still from "For Honor" season 4 titled "Order and Havoc."

One year in and "For Honor" has reached another milestone. The hack and slash fighting game developed by Ubisoft recently amassed a player base of 7.5 million with one million unique players every month.

In a recent earnings call this week, the company called its medieval fighting game a success. Most of this can be attributed to the game's regular updates with the fifth season of content, Age of Wolves, is set to go live and is set to introduce dedicated servers.

The success Ubisoft's service games such as "For Honor" has also helped the developer's other titles. According to CEO Yves Guillemot, the revenue coming from long-tail games has allowed them to improve and polish its more self-contained games, like the storied "Assassin's Creed" franchise.

However, it was not all smooth sailing for the multiplayer melee experiencing a slightly shaky start. Players were upset after the revelation that it would take them two and a half years to unlock all of the game's customizations. However, Ubisoft quickly fixed the situation by stating that the game wasn't designed for players to unlock all items.

"For Honor" allows a player to control different warriors from various cultures each with their own unique set of abilities and weapons. From vicious Vikings to skilled samurai, the game caters to all different play styles with the ultimate goal of dispatching enemies.

Ubisoft recently announced the arrival of Apollyon's Legacy, a limited-time event that is available on all platforms. From Feb. 15 to March 2, players who log in during the event will receive the free Apollyon's Crest emblem outline.

Players will be able to participate in Test Your Metal, a new 4vAI mode that pit players against bosses from the game's campaign. They can also hop in on PvP and PvAI to get new themed items, including emotes, color swatches, armor embossing, weapons, and outfits.