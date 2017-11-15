'For Honor' Season 4 Now Live

Ubisoft Gameplay still from "For Honor" season 4 titled "Order and Havoc."

"For Honor" Season 4 is now live for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The update brings with it a number of content updates including a new mode, two new maps, and new heroes.

Officially known as "Order and Havoc," the fourth season of the hack and slash game kicked off on Tuesday with a new 4v4 mode called Tribute. The mode is all about objectives, where players must fight for control of three Offerings located on the map.

Holding an Offering gives the team a unique buff giving them an edge over the enemy. This requires each team to decide which Offering to pursue first in order to give them the most tactical advantage.

Market Town and The Gauntlet are the two new maps making their debut in "For Honor" Season 4. The former is a Samurai village featuring a maze of twisting alleyways as well as an elevated housing that contains multiple levels and zip lines. The latter is the Viking capitol and fortress perched on a hilltop and features strong defenses against the enemy.

Finally, there are the two new heroes Aramusha and Shaman. Aramusha is a samurai hybrid that focuses on counter-attacks and punishing enemy mistakes with quick strikes from every direction. On the other hand, the Shaman is a Viking assassin that focuses on taking the enemy by surprise, pouncing on them like animals all the while becoming more dangerous as their rampages go on.

Tribute mode and the new maps will be free for all players while the Aramusha and the Shaman can be unlocked for 15,000 Steel each. Season pass holders can now unlock both heroes while non-Season pass owners will have to wait until Nov. 21 to experience the deadly strikes of the Aramusha and the devastating attacks of the Shaman.

"For Honor" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.