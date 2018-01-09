for KING & COUNTRY's Luke Smallbone Focusing on Jesus During Baby's Major Skull Surgery

(Photo: for KING & COUNTRY/ Instagram) Luke Smallbone is pictured with his baby Leo Oliver Smallbone before his skull reconstruction surgery on January 9, 2018.

Luke Smallbone is revealing the heartbreaking emotions that he is enduring as his 5-month-old son undergoes skull surgery.

Smallbone, a member of the Christian pop duo for KING & COUNTRY, took to Instagram hours before the procedure in a transparent display of emotions.

"Tomorrow at 7:15am our sweet little Leo will have skull reconstruction surgery and would love it if you could pray for him and for us. I sit here 12 hours before we'll leave for the hospital and I didn't think I'd feel much," Smallbone wrote. "But I do. I so wish he didn't have to walk through the physical pain, but the fact that he can have healing and restoration is a gift from God."

In spite of the emotional pain he has been enduring, Smallbone turned his attention to the goodness of God as he reflected on Jesus Christ dying for the sins of the world.

"The heartache that I've experienced makes me very grateful that God allowed Jesus to die for us because my love is a broken love (yet still I feel so much!) but God's love, perfect. I wonder how much more God's heart must have ached," Smallbone wrote. "Because of Jesus, my wife and I have this great hope and trust me..we cling to it tightly!"

In September, the 31-year-old musician revealed the struggles that he and wife Courtney were going through concerning their newborn son's health.

"Yesterday I was mowing the lawn when I heard my wife frantically yelling for me to call 911. I wasn't immediately sure why until I saw her holding our little boy, Leo, who was very gray and looking lifeless," Smallbone wrote in an Instagram message last September. "She felt God impress on her to check on him while he was napping and after many prayers and some CPR, our little boy started to breathe again."

While all of baby Leo Oliver Smallbone's tests came back clear after the health scare, Luke did reveal that his son would need the skull surgery. Still, he acknowledged the grace of Jesus amid the difficult times.

"He'll need a fairly major skull surgery in the next few months which was unrelated to the episode but he's a strong healthy boy with a full recovery expected," he wrote. "I'm not sure I'll be able to fully comprehend all that's taken place but boy have I felt the grace of Jesus."