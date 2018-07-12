Forbes Claim Kylie Jenner On Track to Being Hailed as the Youngest 'Self-made' Billionaire Ever

Instagram/kyliejenner Featured in the image is reality star Kylie Jenner

At the age of 20, reality star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is fast becoming the youngest "self-made" billionaire according to Forbes.

The business magazine revealed that Jenner, who is in the cover of its annual list of richest self-made women, is on her way to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in history.

thank you @Forbes for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what i love everyday. #KylieCosmetics pic.twitter.com/CRBwlBByk9 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 11, 2018

The youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, and sister to fellow social media superstars Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, reportedly sold $630 million worth of makeup through her Kylie Cosmetics since 2016. At the moment, the makeup company that she wholly owns is already worth $800 million.

She only has seven full-time employees and five part-time employees, but she was able to achieve massive success because of her strong social media influence.

The success of Kylie Cosmetics, which was named Kylie Lip Kits during its launch in Shopify in February 2016, could be credited to Jenner's marketing approach using her social media accounts where she teased the lip kit line for months.

"You could watch the buildup happen on the store as [the launch time] approached," Shopify Plus' Loren Padelford told Forbes. "To watch the internet focus down on one website was crazy," Padelford added.

Padelford also said that Jenner holds the record for having the highest demand for a product from a celebrity. "No other influencer has ever gotten to the volume or had the rabid fans and consistency that Kylie has had for the last two and a half years," Padelford went on to mention.

The new mom to 5-month-old Stormi Webster also made money from her endorsements for Puma and PacSun lifestyle brands. According to Forbes, she could be worth $900 million at the moment.

Since she will only turn 21 in August, Jenner is already the youngest in Forbes' list of richest self-made women in the US. However, if her earnings will continue to grow for another year, she will manage to beat Mark Zuckerberg for being the youngest self-made billionaire ever since the Facebook founder was able to reach the status at 23.