Forever 21 Hacked; Credit Cards Numbers Believed to be Stolen

Forever 21 just gave their customers a notification that the payment systems in some of their stores were breached earlier this year. In their news release on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the fashion retailer shared that the breaches could have started as early as March this year.

The clothing outlet is letting their customers know since the data breach involved the payment cards that buyers have used in some of their store locations. Forever 21 has started an investigation along with a top security and forensics firm to help them, as they announced on their news release earlier this week.

Forever 21 Forever 21 recently informed customers that information from their payment cards may have been stolen from certain stores.

The company's investigation has narrowed the breach to the card transactions in Forever 21 stores between March and October this year. The investigation is still ongoing, and no complete findings are available as of this time. The retailer expects to give an update when the forensics team has narrowed down the hacking incidents to the specific stores affected by the issue.

For now, Forever 21 suggests to their customers to pay close attention to their credit card statements. "If customers see an unauthorized charge, they should immediately notify the bank that issued the card. Payment card network rules generally state that cardholders are not responsible for such charges," the fashion seller explained.

The breach seems to have affected their point-of-sale machines, especially those that had their encryption measures not working during those months. The company claims to have implemented "encryption and tokenization solutions" in 2015.

Forever 21 has not yet provided more technical details on the breach, or the name of the security firm working with them, when Tech Crunch reached out to them on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The clothing retailer has put up a customer page for their clients to receive any inquiries or concerns, especially from those who do spot something strange with their credit card information.