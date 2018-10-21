Forget Giving Gifts This Year, Book a Trip for Christmas

Going away for Christmas is a great way to discover a destination. Of course, you just have to be prepared to explain to extended family and friends why you are leaving them behind.

(Courtesy photo) The Sofitel New York Hotel in midtown Manhattan, near Broadway.

While cruise ships and tropical islands will naturally be busy there are deals, particularly in big cities and in Europe.

Booking a stay at any of the following three hotels would be my preferred alternative to giving gifts this Christmastime:

3. J.W. Marriott South Beach in Singapore

Singapore is one of my favorite destinations. The city-state in Southeast Asia is beyond incredible — and the J.W. Marriott South Beach makes for a great base to explore everything from colonial-era architecture to Gardens by the Bay, one of Singapore's marvels.

2. The Academy in London

Five historic Georgian townhouses near the British Museum in the Bloomsbury neighborhood of London's West End have been transformed into The Academy, a 50-room, luxury boutique hotel in the Small Luxury Hotels of the World portfolio.

1. Sofitel New York

Located near Broadway in midtown Manhattan, the Sofitel New York is the official hotel of the Tony Awards. You can even book a ticket for a show directly through the hotel. And, of course, plan on having dinner before the show at Gaby Brasserie Française, the hotel's Parisian-style restaurant.

