Former DJ Guilty of Sexually Harassing Taylor Swift Claims $1 Is Already Paid

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Former DJ claims debt from court case is already paid.

The former radio DJ David Mueller, who was found guilty of sexually harassing Taylor Swift at a photo op, claims that he has already paid the symbolic $1.

Mueller sent a letter to The Associated Press claiming that he already paid Swift the $1 he owes her from being found guilty in court. The former DJ said that he sent her a Sacagawea $1 coin on Nov. 28.

According to Mueller, he intended to make use of the Sacagawea coin that featured a celebrated Native American woman as his final poke to the "Gorgeous" singer for winning her case she claims to be a victory for women everywhere.

However, it is not clear how the Sacagawea coin can be used as a jab against Swift's win over the sexual assault case, since it features a prominent woman celebrated by America.

This news comes after Swift, who was featured in TIME Magazine for being one of 2017's Person of the Year, said that Mueller has not yet paid her that $1.

"To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself," Swift said on the interview with TIME.

Swift also talked about how winning on the sexual assault case against Mueller didn't make her feel much of a winner.

"Going to court to confront this type of behavior is a lonely and draining experience, even when you win, even when you have the financial ability to defend yourself," Swift explained.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer also said that even though the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace is already in the spot light, there are still so many victims who keep quiet because of their abusers.

"There are still so many people who feel victimized, afraid and silenced by their abusers and circumstances," Swift continued.

Swift's camp has not yet confirmed whether they have received the $1 that Mueller paid.