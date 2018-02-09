Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys poses at 30th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California April 17, 2013.

Melissa Schuman, the woman who accused Backstreet Boy member Nick Carter of raping her back in 2002, had officially filed a police report about the incident.

On Thursday, the Santa Monica police had confirmed that a complaint had been officially filed against Nick Carter for an alleged sexual assault. Not only that, they had also revealed that they are now looking into the reported incident through their criminal investigation's unit.

While the Santa Monica police did not name the person who filed the report, former Dream singer Melissa Schuman had taken to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal of her plans against her supposed abuser. "I'm finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. I'm filing a police report #timesup #bebrave #bethechange #metoo thank you @RAINN for empowering me to take this step," she said.

It should be remembered that back in November, Schuman had claimed that the 38-year-old Backstreet Boys member had raped her back when she was 19 and he was 22. According to her, the singer apparently took her to the bathroom and urged her to perform oral sex on him. When she rejected, she says Carter placed her hand on his penis.

"My thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started. That's where I saw myself, my reflection, watching myself do something that I was sicken by. Watching myself be assaulted, forced to engage in an act against my will," she says.

Schuman then claimed that Carter took her to a bedroom and forced himself upon her even after she told him that she did not want to have sex.

In response to these claims, Nick Carter said that he had been shocked and saddened by Schuman's allegations. Furthermore, he explains that at the time, Schuman had never implied that what they had done was not consensual. He went on to say that they even worked together for a song afterward and that he had always treated her with respect.