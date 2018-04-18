Mrs. Bush served as the nation's first lady from 1989 to 1993

Wikimedia Commons/White House Photo Office, George Bush Presidential Library and Museum First Lady Barbara Bush in the White House East Room for an official White House portrait, January 1992.

Mrs. Barbara Pierce Bush, former first lady of the United States of America, has passed away at the age of 92.

Jean Becker, the chief of staff for the office of former president George H.W. Bush, said that Mrs. Bush's husband is "broken-hearted" over the death of his wife, ABC News reported.

The former president was also at his wife's side for her final moments, with him holding her hand as she passed away.

Mrs. Bush's passing comes shortly after she opted to forego further medical treatments for her ailments.

Her funeral will be held at St. Martin's Church in Houston, TX. It is the same church she and her husband often attended.

An outpouring of support for the Bush family has been provided in the hours after Mrs. Bush's passing.

In a statement, current president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump praised Mrs. Bush for being an "advocate for the American family." The current president and first lady also lauded Mrs. Bush for her steadfast commitment to her family and country.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama also issued a statement on the passing of Mrs. Bush. In their joint statement, Mr. and Mrs. Obama described the former first lady as "the rock of a family dedicated to public service." Mr. and Mrs. Obama also took time out to thank Mrs. Bush for the generosity she offered to them during their stay at the White House.

Numerous other political figures and celebrities offered their thoughts and prayers to the Bush family during this trying time.

Throughout her time as the first lady of the United States, Mrs. Bush routinely took the time to visit charitable establishments.

Mrs. Bush will also be remembered for championing the cause of family and global literacy during her time as the first lady of the country. She established the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy early on in her time as the first lady.

According to the foundation's website, Mrs. Bush firmly believed that each and every American should be given the opportunity to learn about reading and writing. The main goal of the foundation is to continually provide young children and parents with opportunities to become literate.

The foundation will continue its pursuit of helping more Americans read and write.

Visitors to the website can provide tributes to the former first lady in the form of personal stories or thoughts on how Mrs. Bush helped inspire them. Visitors can also make a charitable donation to the foundation.

Beyond the causes she championed, Mrs. Bush will also be remembered fondly by many because of who she was, even in the public spotlight. Mrs. Bush was humble at all times and she showed constant courage even when battling her diseases later in life.

She also often featured a good sense of humor and honesty, qualities that endeared her to millions of Americans.

Mrs. Bush will be remembered for many roles she took on throughout her life as well as for how she consistently handled all of those with a smile.