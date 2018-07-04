Former Gangster Claims He Knew Who Really Killed Tupac in a New Documentary About Rapper's Life

Facebook/UnsolvedUSA Promo image for the 'Unsolved, the Tupac and Biggie Murders' documentary

More than two decades after his death, the case of Tupac Shakur's murder may be finally solved.

A former gangster named Duane Keith Davis, also known as Keefe D, claimed that he knows who shot and killed the legendary rapper during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1996 during an interview that was featured in Netflix's new documentary series "Unsolved, the Tupac and Biggie Murders."

In his shocking confession, Davis said that he was one of the passengers of the white Cadillac where the shots were fired to kill the rapper. According to the former gang member, his nephew Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson was the one who killed Tupac.

Davis revealed that Anderson was out to seek for revenge after Tupac attacked Southside Crips gang member Anderson at the lobby of a casino after the latter robbed a medallion owned by one of the entourage members of the rapper three hours prior to the shooting incident.

He also shared that he sat at the front passenger seat of the Cadillac next to its driver Terrence "T-Brown" Brown, then Anderson and fellow Crips member DeAndre "Dre" Smith sat at the back.

In the taped confession that was cited by The Sun, Davis said that Brown made a U-turn after they spotted Tupac riding in the front passenger seat of his BMW together with music producer Marion "Suge" Knight. Then the fateful shooting that took place on September 7, 1996 started to unfold.

He said that he handed something to Smith during that time. "I gave it to Dre and Dre was like 'no, no, no' and Lane was like – popped the dudes," the ex-gang member stated in the documentary that was released in the UK. "He leaned over and rolled down the window and popped them," Davis claimed.

Tupac received four gunshots and died at the hospital six days later.

Davis also revealed in a separate statement that he is currently battling a disease and just want to tell the truth before he passes away.

"I was a Compton kingpin, drug dealer, I'm the only one alive who can really tell you story about the Tupac killing," Davis stated. "People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I'm coming out now because I have cancer. And I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth," he added.

Anderson is no longer alive, but fans of the "California Love" rapper turned to social media to voice their outrage and launched an online petition to seek justice for his death. They were demanding to have Davis charged for being an accessory to the crime.