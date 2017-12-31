Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Actress Naya Rivera, from the Fox series "Glee," arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 8, 2014.

Former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera and her estranged husband have finally agreed on a temporary custody for their child amid their ongoing divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TheBlast, it has been revealed that Naya Rivera, 30, and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, 34, have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son, Josey, while they move forward with their divorce. Not only that, Dorsey had also agreed to consult with Rivera on all things relating to their son, which includes health, education and welfare.

A representative of the couple had released a statement regarding their divorce, saying, "The family is working together peacefully and all matters have been amicably resolved."

Rivera's family has had quite troubled few weeks beginning with her arrest over Thanksgiving after she attacked her husband while they were out walking with their son. She was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and was immediately released on bond.

During the unfortunate encounter, Dorsey allegedly called 911 to report that her wife was out of control and that she was getting physical with him. According to the police deputy who had arrived on the scene to investigate, Dorsey alleged that his wife had struck him in the head and in his bottom lip. Furthermore, the actor also had minor injuries that provide consistency to his claims. The authorities had also obtained a video recording of the alleged incident.

After her arrest, it didn't take long before Rivera re-filed for divorce. It should be remembered that Rivera had first filed for divorce from Dorsey back in November 2016, just two years after they wed. However, just this September, Rivera filed a request to dismiss the divorce case as it has been revealed that the couple had reconciled and are trying to work it out for their son.

Unfortunately, it looks like there is no hope left for their marriage. Thankfully, the former couple had made it their goal to co-parent their son and both had even celebrated Christmas with Josey, albeit separately.