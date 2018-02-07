Former Google and Facebook Employees Reveal That Technology Can Be Addictive

Reuters/Dado Ruvic Ex-Google and Facebook employees are now making an initiative to fight against the negative effects of technology, most especially the internet.

Former Google and Facebook employees have launched a new campaign that seeks to address the addictive nature of technology, which has been a popular topic since the advent of social media. Further report has revealed that in response to the campaign from the Center for Human Technology that is funded by Common Sense, Facebook has made their stand.

"Tech companies are conducting a massive, real-time experiment on our kids, and, at present, no one is really holding them accountable," said Common Sense's chief executive officer James Steyer, as reported by The Guardian. "When parents learn how these companies can take advantage of our kids, they will join us in demanding the industry change its ways and improve certain practices."

Perhaps ironically, the Center for Human Technology is being led by Google's former design ethicist Tristan Harris and Facebook's investor and adviser Roger MacNee. "Truth About Tech" is the brainchild of the center, and it is being held up former Google and Facebook employees. Included in the campaign is educational material that is marketed to families in order to raise awareness and make potential issues of using a technology known. Furthermore, the campaign is pushing to influence policymakers to regulate the industry in order to prevent tech addiction. In response to the campaign, Facebook promptly released a statement.

"We know Facebook, and the industry more broadly, can help bring people closer together through technology," Facebook said in a statement, as reported by BBC. "It's a responsibility we take seriously, particularly as we think about younger generations. These are important discussions and we've already taken meaningful steps."

Considering the magnitude of the claims and the implications of what the Center for Human Technology stands for, families and fans alike are expecting more information in the coming weeks. As such, they are advised to stay tuned for more updates.