Former 'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick Denies Second Rape Accusation

Facebook/GossipGirl Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on "Gosspi Girl," was recently accused of rape.

Ed Westwick is once again accused of rape, but this time, it's by another woman.

Just two days after "Greek" actress Kristin Cohen took to Facebook and shared with the world how "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick raped her, another woman has come forward to share a similar experience with the actor. In the same manner of Cohen's revelation, Aurélie Wynn, a former actress, also took to Facebook to accuse Westwick of raping her. With these allegations, the 30-year-old actor has vehemently denied forcing himself on his accusers.

Following these allegations, Westwick quickly expressed his sadness regarding the accusations being thrown at him and revealed that he is now working with the authorities to clear his name. "It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible," Westwick says via Twitter.

Wynn, who went by the stage name Aurelie Marie Cao, alleged that back in July 2014, Westwick forced himself upon her when he pushed her face down and then tore off her swimsuit after rejecting the actor's advances. According to her, she felt "powerless under his weight."

She explains that this occurred in the actor's rented apartment when she and Westwick decided to hang out until 5 a.m. while two of their other friends were sleeping. The moment their friends went to sleep, Westwick allegedly made his move. After the incident, Wynn says she told former "Glee" star Mark Salling, who she was seeing then, what happened with Westwick. Unfortunately, Salling broke it off with the actress and blamed the whole incident on her.

When she informed her friends about the incident, they told her to "not be that girl" and just keep quiet and so she did. However, she was inspired to come out by the bravery that Kristin Cohen displayed. She said: "I am so incredibly thankful all of this is finally coming to light and that there is justice in the world. I believe you Kristin Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick. Without you I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal."