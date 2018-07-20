Former NASA Engineer Builds the Largest Water Pistol Ever

Former NASA engineer Mark Rober is not one to be content with just the run of the mill squirt guns available on the market. With some time and hardware, he went out and built what is now certified by the Guinness World Records as the largest water pistol ever, and its performance is no slouch, either.

The "Super Soaker" that Rober ended up building is, on the outside, an oversized replica of a popular water pistol brand from back in the day. What comes out at the end, however, is an industrial-strength water stream that's been clocked at 272 miles per hour.

YouTube/Mark Rober A screenshot of YouTube personality Mark Rober explaining how the massive "Super Soaker" works.

"It's definitely something you don't want to stick your hand in front of," Rober warned about his new creation in an interview with CNN.

Gas tanks in its oversized handle propel a steady stream of water at a high enough pressure to cut soda cans apart and blast watermelons in one go. In his latest YouTube video, Rober demonstrated how his "Super Soaker" can break glass and slice most things in its path.

"You can see in the video we dropped a hotdog in front of it and we weren't putting it through slowly and it sliced it in half," he added. At 2,400 psi, it has eight times the power of a fire truck hose.

The range is as impressive as befitting the original toy, the Super Soaker, which was a childhood classic from way back.

"The Super Soaker was such a big deal when it first came out. Somehow it could shoot further and for longer than anything else out there and so I have memories of being the first kid on the block who brought one of these to a water fight," he looked back at the inspiration that led him to put together this record-breaking contraption.

"My son and nieces and nephew think it's really cool," Rober added.