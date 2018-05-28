Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for Fatigue, Spokesman Says

Former US President George H.W. Bush has been taken to a hospital in Maine on Sunday, May 27. According to his spokesman, he will remain there for a few days after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Jim McGrath, speaking for the 93-year old former president, also assured followers that Bush is active and not in pain.

U.S. Department of Defense/Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Fahey Sailors and representatives from the USS Houston visit with former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush in Houston, Feb. 25, 2016.

"President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," McGrath posted on Twitter on Monday, May 28.

Bush, who is now the oldest living former US president, has been in Maine to spend the summer at his Kennebunkport house. He is now staying at the Southern Maine Health Care and will likely remain there for a few more days before release.

Before he was hospitalized, Bush was also seen meeting with veterans on Saturday, May 26. He joined the veterans along with a "dear friend," and his former national security adviser Gen. Brent Scowcroft at the American Legion Post 159 for pancake breakfast. He also posted a reminder for Memorial Day in his tweet, as well.

"This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country," he wrote on Saturday, May 26. Bush would regularly spend part of his summers in Kennebunkport even back in his childhood days, only broken by his stint as a naval aviator during the Second World War.

U.S. Department of Defense/Roger Wollenberg Former President George W. Bush, left, helps Marine Corps veteran Alex Nguyen, a member of the U.S. team, stretch after competing in a wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games 2016 in Orlando, Fla., May 8, 2016.

This will be the second time this year that the public learned of the 41st US President being hospitalized. Bush was earlier admitted in late April, one day after the funeral for his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush, who died on April 17. The former first couple had been married for 73 years,

That time, he was under treatment for an infection that has begun to circulate in his blood, according to Fox News. He remained in the hospital for almost two weeks in Texas while he was being treated.

Bush is turning 94 on June 12, which makes him America's longest-living president, as the Washington Post pointed out. He served two terms as vice president under Ronald Reagan before being elected as the 41st US president.

He is also confirmed to have vascular parkinsonism, a disease which shares many symptoms with Parkinson's disease. Bush has also been diagnosed with Graves' disease, an ailment related to the thyroid.

Barbara Bush has been diagnosed with Graves' disease as well. She died at the age of 92 earlier this April, following recent hospitalizations where her family relayed her decision to "not to seek additional medical treatment" for her conditions.