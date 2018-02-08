Former 'Sabrina' Star Melissa Joan Hart Down For a Cameo in Netflix Reboot With Kiernan Shipka

Melissa Joan Hart is open to cameo in Netflix's new series about Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The 41-year-old actress played the character over 20 years ago and the streaming platform is producing its own version, called "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," based on the Archie's comic series.

Archie Comics Kiernan Shipka will star in the Netflix series about Sabrina the Teenage Witch that Melissa Joan Hart played in the '90s.

Hart told Entertainment Weekly that she's been asked a lot about Netflix's new Sabrina. She's aware of how different this version will be from the sitcom she did from 1996 to 2003.

"They're doing it in a smart way — change it up, don't make it the same," the actress said. "If you're going to do the same show, it probably would fall on its face, but I think what they're doing is probably the smartest way to reboot something."

Hart also shared that she won't close her doors to the possibility of being involved in the new series either to direct an episode or appear in a cameo, if only because she believes in never saying never. She revealed she would look at the project if Netflix wants to send her materials.

Netflix absorbed "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" from The CW after the latter network passed on the project. Kiernan Shipka, 18, will play Sabrina, and the tone of the show will be darker than the '90s series.

"One day, Sabrina's going to be the most powerful sorceress who's ever lived – Archie's equivalent of Doctor Strange – but right now, she's a 16-year-old girl who's figuring out who she wants to be and if she's going to prom or not," writer Roberto-Aguirre Sacasa said when he created the comic books the show will based on. Incidentally, he's also the showrunner of the Netflix horror drama.

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" has a guaranteed two-season order on Netflix. The streaming platform has not yet given the release date for season 1 but production is already underway.