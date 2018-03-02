Former 'Teen Mom OG' Star Farrah Abraham Responds to News of Her Replacement

Facebook/TeenMom Former 'Teen Mom OG' star Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham has finally responded to the news that she is being replaced on "Teen Mom OG."

Just recently it was revealed that "Teen Mom 3" star Mackenzie McKee will be officially joining the cast of "Teen Mom OG" to replace Farrah Abraham who recently had quite the falling out with the show's producers. Now, the 26-year-old has finally responded to this news saying that she is finally ready to move on from the franchise. In a statement, as reported by Us Weekly, she said: "I wish them all the best with the show. I'm out on a high note. This is the longest season in history and I'm their biggest star. I can do my own show, but I don't want to focus on reality TV. I'm focusing on scripted opportunities but will always enjoy a good reality TV project."

Furthermore, Abraham, who first found fame in MTV's "16 and Pregnant" series, couldn't help but throw a little bit of shade when she said, "I don't know what the show is doing. You could take all the girls on all the series, but none can bring or do as much as I do for the series."

However, while the reality television star declined from talking about the other girls she had starred with, she still expressed concern as to how the show is treating the cast. She said can't confirm what the producers of the show are doing after her departure, but she does hope that they are treating the women and children better.

It should be remembered that Farrah Abraham had a falling out with "Teen Mom OG" producer Morgan J. Freeman as well as the show's parent company, Viacom, after her decision to continue on pursuing her career in pornography. Just recently, the mother of one filed a 5 million-dollar lawsuit against Freeman, Viacom as well as Eleventh Street Productions and Anxious Eleven, filing complaints of harassment and discrimination and wrongful termination.

As for whether or not Abraham would be appearing on the upcoming "Teen Mom OG" reunion, she revealed that the show did not allow her to participate.