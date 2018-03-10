Former 'Teen Mom OG' Star Farrah Abraham, Stuntman Aden Stay Split Up After Only Two Weeks of Dating

Facebook/TeenMom Featured in the image is "Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham

It has been confirmed that Farrah Abraham has officially split with her rumored stuntman boyfriend, Aden Stay.

Only a week ago it seemed like everything is finally going well for "Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham when it was revealed she has a new man in her life. Unfortunately, that didn't seem to be the case as it has been reported that the two have officially called it quits after only two weeks of dating.

"I need to watch who I date as many men target me for my success," Abraham said in a statement. "I'm focused on work right now, between TV and film projects. I wish him well but I'm not rushing into relationships. I take my time to do it right for myself and for my daughter. Being the best parent I can be is my priority," she added.

With her statement, the 26-year-old reality television star claims that Stay had used her to gain fame and remarks how her situation had been quite similar to that of Rebel Wilson's own personal accounts regarding her relationship with the stuntman. Stay had previously dated the "Pitch Perfect" star.

According to the "Teen Mom OG" star, she wishes all the best for Stay and that right now, her priority will be her daughter, Sophia. However, Abraham also revealed that she is now seeing a new man but will be keeping her relationship on a low-profile.

With Abraham's claims, Stay, who is mostly known for his stuntman roles on "Pitch Perfect 3" and "Jurassic World," had also released a statement denying that he used the reality star to gain fame. In his statement, he said: "Our split had nothing to do with success. I have zero desire to be famous. I never even knew she was on a reality TV show that I've never even seen, or herd of. No offense to the show. She's a nice person from what I got to know on the two dates we went on. But that's as far as it went. I think the whole thing got blown a little out of proportion because of her role on her show."

But despite the way things seemed to have ended between them, Stay still wishes Abraham success in her future endeavors. As for him, he will continue on pursuing his career as a stuntman and will remain single until he finds the right woman for him, which he explains will happen someday with the help of God.

Things certainly took a different turn from last week's news when Farrah Abraham seemed to be drunk in love and gushing about Aden Stay and how amazing of a man he was.