YouTube screenshot courtesy of O'NIF Christian TV Billy Knight in the video he recorded prior to his death

A new report reveals that former UCLA Bruins standout Billy Knight, whose body was found near a construction site in Phoenix early Sunday morning, was set to appear in court soon to face sexual abuse and molestation charges.

According to TMZ Sports, Knight, 39, was arrested last month in relation to charges filed against him alleging that he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

Days before his death, which is believed to have been a suicide, Knight posted a video on YouTube, calling it his "last message on Earth." He admitted that he "lived a life of sin."

"I lied. I cheated, and I stole from many people. I was a taker. That's why my life ended up where it is now," he said.

"I try to do the best I can but I got caught up in sin. You can't live a life of sin so whatever you do continue to read the Bible. Continue to read your religion, the Quran, your Buddha, ... Mormon, just continue to stay faithful to your God. I grew up with Jesus Christ. He's my Lord and Savior and I veered off. I just used people to get what I want and that's not how you're supposed to live."

Knight said he decided to post the video in order to help people who may be struggling the way he has — including with mental illness.

"Mental illness is serious. I hear voices in my head constantly. I don't know where they come from," he said. "I just ask God for forgiveness for all the wrong I've done. When I was younger I was really religious, spiritual and I obeyed the laws of the universe, of the Earth, the Ten Commandments. Once I got older I thought I knew it all."

He said he denied help though many advised him to get it.

"I'm lost in life and I feel like there's no help. I have no friends with me here, I have no wife, girlfriend, I have nothing. I just feel like I can't continue on. But if you're feeling like this please get help," he added.

Near the end of the video, he hinted at suicide, saying, "I will take my chances. Either I'll be in Heaven or I'll be in Hell or I'll be in limbo. But I don't know. But I'm willing to take that chance."

Prosecutors from Arizona's Maricopa County charged Knight with six felonies for sexual encounters with a girl who is under the age of 15. Sources spoken to by TMZ Sports have said that the victim in the case was only 9 years old at the time.

Court documents also indicate that the instances of abuse took place in the home of the victim.

Following his arrest, Knight posted $100,000 bail and was released sometime last month. He was also outfitted with an electronic monitoring device.

The mother of the victim in the case also informed authorities that Knight was in violation of the terms of his release because he had contacted her on multiple occasions and even visited her home.

Knight was set to return to court within the next few weeks.

Had Knight been found guilty of the charges put forth against him, he could have been sentenced to spend more than 50 years in prison.

Knight's original video has been taken down, though copies of it are still present online. The one embedded below comes courtesy of O'NIF Christian TV.