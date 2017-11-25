Former US Gymnastics Team Doctor Larry Nassar Pleads Guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct

Department of Attorney General/Handout via Reuters FILE PHOTO: Former USA Gymnastics' team physician Larry Nassar poses in this handout photo received November 10, 2017.

Larry Nassar, a former gymnastics team doctor, has pleaded to seven counts of sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, acclaimed former USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar had finally pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Not only that, the 54-year-old former doctor has also admitted to the Ingham County (Mich.) Circuit Court that he had purposefully used his position to sexually abuse minors.

"For all those involved, I'm so horribly sorry that this was like a match that turned into a forest fire out of control," Nassar said in a statement. "I have no animosity toward anyone. I just want healing. ... We need to move forward in a sense of growth and healing and I pray (for) that," he added.

The disgraced doctor was previously accused of molesting 125 young athletes while he was with the US gymnastics team and the Michigan State University. While most of his victims' ages were 13 to 15, it was claimed that he had abused kids who were younger than the age bracket.

Among his victims who had come forward were US Olympians Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney.

When Larry Nassar is sentenced this coming Jan. 12, it has been reported that his victims would be able to make a statement, including the 125 individuals who had come forward with their assault to the Michigan State University police.

As for Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, she praised the victims that had come forward and said that Nassar violated his victims' trust. "You used that position of trust that you had in the most vile way to abuse children," she said. "I agree that now is a time of healing, but it may take them a lifetime of healing while you spend your lifetime behind bars thinking about what you did in taking away their childhood," she added.

She called Nassar out for violating his oath and for harming his clients.