'Fortnite' 50 vs 50 Battle Royale Now Live

Facebook/FortniteGame Promotional picture for "Fortnite."

"Fortnite" has launched a new 50 vs 50 "last team standing" mode to its Battle Royale component. The new mode was announced during The Game Awards 2017 and will only be available for a limited time.

A few minor changes from the standard battle royale system will accompany the new mode. These chevrons above all allied players, no splash damage, and the ability to revive down-but-not-out teammates.

To show just what carnage a 50 vs 50 battle between gamers armed with bush potions, launch pads, and rideable-rockets can bring, developer Epic Games included a teaser trailer with their announcement.

There has been no word on whether this is just a trial run and the mode will return later. However, Epic Games did reveal that additional unique game modes are in the pipeline so fans can expect new Battle Royale modes going into 2018. Whether they stay or get removed though, is still to be seen.

Epic Games also announced they hit a new record of 1.3 million concurrent players across all platforms. "Fortnite" also clocked in 30 million unique players since it was released back in July. While it's difficult to tell whether the game's main draw is its base-building gameplay or its battle royale component, there's no denying that both are quite popular with gamers.

With that in mind, the game's development team has revealed that they have been eyeing cross-platform play. In fact, creative director Donald Mustard recently stated in an on-the-spot discussion of cross-platform gameplay that the feature is a bit more relevant to the industry.

"Look, 'Fortnite' is even better when you're playing with your real friends, and due to platform restrictions there are some players that aren't able to play with their friends and are left out," he said. "Gamers want cross-play, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes to make that happen."

"Fortnite" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.