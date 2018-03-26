'Fortnite Battle Royale' Beginner's Guide: Tips and Tricks for Staying Alive

The Battle Royale gameplay genre is here to stay, and if one is an active gamer, chances are one would have several hours of Battle Royale experience by now. "Fortnite" is a particularly unique game in the genre, though, with its combination of shooter gameplay, building mechanics and destructible environments.

Like any good survival experience, "Fortnite" will herd players into the battle bus and drop them off an island without any tutorial whatsoever. It's a daunting experience for first-time players for sure, but so long as one keeps their wits with them, they'll go far with a bit of luck and some preparation, as Gamespot noted.

Microsoft/Epic Games "Fortnite Battle Royale" is the completely free 100-player PvP mode in "Fortnite", with building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat coming into play in one giant map.

Staying alive long enough to reach the middle stages of the match means picking a landing zone away from other players, especially for beginners. With 100 players in every "Battle Royale" match, checking the map and the flight path is an important precaution early on.

The goal is to win as the last surviving player. That means fighting other players is, strictly speaking, only an optional strategy. The Storm, however, will force players to move around, eventually forcing them to go towards each other, as Android Central noted.

The first priority then, after landing, is to get loot, especially weapons. Special loot crates may contain rarer, and more effective items, but the first thing a player should look for is a gun. Shooting mechanics are pretty standard here, with headshots dealing more damage and some weapons letting a player aim down its sights.

"Fortnite" also lets players create structures, but they have to harvest the wood, brick or metal to build with. These crafting materials can be obtained using the pickaxe, and they can be mined from just about anywhere on the map.

One hundred pieces of each material type is a good goal to reach for players who want to make sure they have plenty for the last stages of the match, if the situation allows for it.