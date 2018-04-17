'Fortnite Battle Royale' News: Game Is Not Shutting Down, Is Actually More Popular Than Ever

Microsoft/Epic Games A promotional image for "Fortnite Battle Royale"

"Fortnite Battle: Royale" is not shutting down despite what a supposed Epic Games tweet says.

A few days ago, a screenshot of an alleged tweet from the developer announcing the game's shutdown due to a lawsuit filed by Bluehole Inc, the company behind the game's rival "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," hit the web.

Here is what the tweet says in exactly how it was written: "Due to the law suit against PubG on copyright infringement. We are sorry to inform you that Fortnite Battle Royale Will be coming to an end May 24, 2018. Save the world will still be in development and we will roll out ASAP. Thank you all for the support."

"Fortnite: Battle Royale" public relations manager Nick Chester debunked the rumors, taking to Twitter to write that it is "the silliest thing I've ever read."

Cool, I get the summer off! (This is the silliest thing I’ve ever read and I owned the novelizations for like four Friday the 13th films.) https://t.co/xRBcBp08Hi — Nick Chester (@nickchester) April 13, 2018

Of course, fans who follow the game's official Twitter would not need this confirmation because if it actually existed even just for a few seconds, they would have seen it.

The fact that is currently one of the most popular games at the moment just makes it all the more unlikely that "Fortnite: Battle Royale" shutting down in less than a month.

Bluehole Inc An image from "PUBG"

The lawsuit mentioned in the fake tweet references to the time that Bluehole made a statement last year criticizing "Fornite: Battle Royale" for copying its format. There was no legal action that followed through.

At that time, Bluehole vice president Chang Han Kim said that the game might be "replicating the experience" that "PUBG" is "known for."

The company also took issue in the fact that Epic Games references to "PUBG" when promoting "Fortnite," something he noted "was never discussed with us and we don't feel that it's right." However, Bluehole did not take the problem to the court.

That being said, "Fortnite: Battle Royale" is not going away anytime soon. In fact, it is one of the most popular games right now and possibly even one of the most talked about on the internet.

According to Business Insider, the free-to-play game has been the talk of the town lately, even more than Apple, which recently made announcements on a new iPhone color.

The latest Google Trends picked up by the abovementioned publication reveal that there was greater search volume for "Fornite" compared to that of the Cupertino giant, which is deemed most important company in the world.

The searches spiked not long after "Fortnite: Battle Royale" went under a worldwide blackout that lasted over 12 hours, which provides a peek at the scale of the downtime's effect.

However, the title has yet to surpass the Google-related feats of Niantic Labs' "Pokemon Go" during its peak. At the moment, the augmented reality mobile game remains to be the definition of a "global phenomena."

"Fornite: Battle Royale" is not far behind though. The game is currently available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC with an iOS released just this month. The game's massive player base should expand big time very soon when its Android version launches, although it is unknown when that will happen.