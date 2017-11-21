'Fortnite' Battle Royale Update: Rocket Rides Stay, Silent SMGs Added

"Fortnite's" free-to-play Battle Royale mode may have looked like a quick add-on at first. The new gameplay mode has taken a whole new direction of its own, however, and by the fourth developer update, Epic Games is already handing out new guns and quickly integrating player feedback.

The growing pains of "Fortnite's" Battle Royale mode seem to be well behind it, as the team behind the "PUBG" inspired gameplay mode has found their groove in keeping features that players found interesting while weeding out a few problems along the way.

YouTube/Fortnite/Epic Games A new balance update for "Fortnite" Battle Royale brings weapon changes, silenced SMG and team killing.

In their fourth dev update, the video was focused more on what the players found fun: stealth gameplay and creative ways of getting places. To this end, the developers are looking for a way to establish the rocket ride, the stunt where a player keeps their balance on top of a flying rocket or even a grenade blast, as an actual part of the game.

The bush camouflage consumable is another fun way to get an ambush off, but the "Fortnite" Battle Royale team agrees with the community that the supposedly "legendary" drop should be much rarer. To answer that, Epic Games is now lowering the drop rate for the item, making it much more special as Gamespot points out.

Epic Games is also adding a silenced Sub-Machine Gun for their next update. The new SMG is quieter than the regular version and could be much deadlier in the right hands. To compensate, the dev team is also upping the damage and magazine size of the regular SMG.

The "Fortnite" team is also firmly putting down the issue of team kills, and they are working on an in-game solution to rid the community of these traitors. Until that time, they are asking players to quickly report problem teammates or opponents so Epic Games can sort it out sooner.