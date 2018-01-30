'Fortnite' Emergency Update Released to Fix Game-Breaking Bugs

"Fortnite" has been upgraded with a feature patch that makes some significant changes to both Battle Royale and Save the World gameplay modes. Along the way, the "Fortnite" team has accidentally introduced some significant bugs as well, which they have mostly fixed with another emergency update.

Version 2.3.0 for "Fortnite" came with some game-breaking issues, and Epic Games wasted no time in tackling some of the more serious ones. With the new Version 2.3.2 released on Saturday, most of the bigger problems should have cleared up by now, as Epic Games posted on their official forums.

YouTube/Fortnite/Epic Games A new feature update for "Fortnite" Battle Royale brought with it a few serious bugs.

The major issues include the game hitching and freezing for the Mac versions, as well as an issue with picking up weapons while a character is clipping into a body of a dead character. Epic Games has also fixed an issue with Building Mode stuck if a player has it active while leaving the lobby, weapons stuck in a reloading animation loop, as well as an issue with the MiniBoss marker.

Epic Games earlier acknowledged the issue on social media as soon as players pointed them out.

"Whoops! Looks like some bugs made it through into this weeks patch. That's not good, but we've heard you and are working hard to resolve these issues now," Epic Games wrote in their Twitter post on Friday, Jan. 26, followed by a link to their forum post.

The new patch, version 2.3.2, is presumed to have rolled out to all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

With a hastily applied patch introducing game breaking bugs, the "Fortnite" team looks to have their hands full trying to keep up regular updates for their massively successful shooter.

Epic Games have been pulling developers off their other projects and putting them to work with "Fortnite" to keep up, which might have eventually led to the company announcing the closure of its MOBA game "Paragon."