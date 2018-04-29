'Fortnite' Finally Gets Meteor Shower Everyone's Been Waiting For

"Fortnite" players are getting bombarded by flaming rocks from outer space, and fans would not have it any other way. After weeks of anxiously worrying what an incoming comet means for the game, the answer is finally being revealed.

Weeks of fans trying to figure out what that ominous looking meteor means, and Epic Games teasing them for it, is finally over. For one, it's now confirmed that the hail of meteors are indeed sent to cause destruction in the game.

Twitter/Fortnite/Epic Games "Fortnite" and Epic Games' announcement photo for its fourth season, which is "coming soon" according to the developer, shows a meteor and what could be a new skin in the background.

Fans had earlier speculated that the meteor shower is Epic Games' way of revamping the "Fortnite" map, the Tilted Towers near the middle of the Battle Royale island in particular. This area has been a tough nut to crack in terms of balancing the areas of the game since plenty of multi-story buildings and loot has made that place an overwhelming favorite to camp safely in.

Now, meteors seem to be making the adjustments needed. "Fortnite" players have been putting out online videos of the meteors crashing into the dirt, trees, and, in one case, their expected target over the course of the previous days.

There has been no confirmed video of players getting hit by one so far, but in another new development, "Fortnite" seems to have activated its in-game emergency broadcast systems.

Like everything else that Epic Games teased about, this teaser is also cryptic, at best. It currently shows up as a swatch of test broadcast colors, with the logo of what looks like a dead llama shown in the middle.

Hints of an alien invasion quickly popped up, with the "Fortnite" community wasting no time digging into the assets of the current update. In their deep dive, fans uncovered a cryptic message in Morse code in one of the audio files included with the latest "Fortnite" version.

The message, as translated, simply read "They don't want us to k..." and looks to have been cut off.

To add yet another layer of mystery to an already thick pile of head-scratchers, Epic Games has also come out with a teaser announcement for the upcoming Season 4 of "Fortnite". Appropriately enough, it's a stylized image of a blazing meteor streaking across a black background, but what's more interesting is the figure that looks like a superhero shown in its wake.

"Battle. Adapt. Win. Season 4 Coming Soon," was all Epic Games would say about it in their Twitter post on Thursday, April 26.

Could this be Epic Games' way of introducing new, superhero-like powers coming after this strange celestial event? In any case, "Fortnite" fans now have to watch out for their heads as the meteors finally start raining down on the game, undoubtedly a prelude to big changes to come to the game.