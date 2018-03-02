'Fortnite' Latest News: Release of Jetpacks Delayed; New Rifle to Come Out First Instead

"Fortnite" players have been enjoying the regular content updates that Epic Games has been putting out for the Battle Royale mode of the game. Even then, few items are as highly anticipated as the mobility enhancing ones like the upcoming jetpacks, which are now unfortunately delayed as the studio is about to release a new weapon instead.

Fans of the game who are looking forward to putting on some backpack rockets on their characters will have to wait a while longer. Epic Games is now currently working on a "last minute design issue" with the jetpacks, as PC Gamer reported, and will have to hold off on its release until the problems are dealt with.

YouTube/Fortnite/Epic Games Jetpacks in "Fortnite" has been delayed due to "last minute" design problems, with Epic Games instead opting to roll out a new weapon.

In the meantime, the "Fortnite" Battle Royale team is introducing a new weapon to make up for the delay somewhat.

"This week's new item is being changed from the Jetpack to the Hunting Rifle," Epic explained via an email statement, adding that a design problem spotted just now is currently keeping the Jetpack from launching into the game.

"The Jetpack will lift off at a later time. Meanwhile, you'll be able to enjoy lots of no-scopes with the new Hunting Rifle item and a new, lucky point of interest on the map," Epic Games added.

A new weapon in the form of a Hunting Rifle is all well and good, but "Fortnite" fans are still waiting for at least a few details on how the Jetpack will work. Aside from the brief description for players to "take the fight to all new heights," little else is known about the Jetpack other than how it looks as an icon in the game's preview launcher, as Gamespot noted.

Epic Games has not yet announced a release date for Jetpacks, either, other than a vague "Coming Soon" label.