'Fortnite' New Update to Add Turbo Building and More for Season 3

"Fortnite" continues to get new and interesting gameplay dynamics from Epic Games, and more will be coming with the season 3 and version 3.0.0. Among them is a new Turbo Building mode, which could be a game-changer for those who want to spend less time building and more time firing.

The game combines Battle Royale and building mechanics in a way that sets it apart from other games, and with a new season coming soon, Epic Games is looking to improve the flow between combat and construction even further.

Epic Games Promo image for "Fortnite's" Battle Pass season 3,a way to get exclusive loot by playing the game, earning in-game credits or buy tiers to unlock even more rewards.

That's why, with the upcoming version 3.0.0 update, Epic Games is letting players build and fire back at opponents seamlessly with the new patch. A set of new gameplay features will let players pull feats of mid-firefight construction soon, as the studio outlined in their news post about building improvements on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Among them is a new Turbo Building mode that lets players hold down their primary fire button while also constantly placing down the building piece they have selected. This piece could be a wall or a ramp that players can quickly "paint" down as they fire unimpeded.

Another change that will let players keep building on the move is the "Auto Change Materials" option, which when activated switches a player's building material with another when the current one runs out.

Epic Games has also made some improvements to the "Fortnite" network code, which will now let the game switch building pieces on the local side instead of having to call over the network to make the switch. This could result in a less "laggy or unpredictable" experience, as Eurogamer points out.

The video below introduces "Fortnite's" new Turbo Building mode for putting up defenses in a hurry. The update is part of the "Fortnite" season 3, which will follow soon with the second season wrapping up later this week.